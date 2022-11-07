PTI revises long march schedule for Thursday

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has revised the schedule of its long march for a third time, announcing that the march would resume on Thursday from Wazirabad – exactly from the point Imran Khan suffered bullets in a gun attack.

The PTI chief on Sunday announced that his party will be returning to the streets to resume its long march on Islamabad, which was disrupted after an attempt on his life, from Tuesday (tomorrow).

However, earlier today Imran announced that the march dubbed as ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ will resume on Wednesday, instead of Tuesday as scheduled earlier.

Hours after his announcement, PTI leader Faisal Javed in a tweet announced that the party’s long march will resume on November 10, Thursday at 2pm from Wazirabad.

PTI’s Secretary-General Asad Umar said he will participate in the long march with party’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other colleagues in Wazirabad on Thursday.

“Shah Sahab [Qureshi] will lead the long march on GT Road and I will lead the march from Faisalabad Division,” he said in a tweet.

Umar in another tweet said he will begin march from Toba Tek Singh which will pass through Jhang, Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Chiniot and Sargodha.

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur will lead caravan from the southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while K-P Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Murad Saeed will lead the protesters from the Malakand region.

Senior PTI leader Pervez Khattak will lead the protest rally from Peshawar and Hazara division, he added.

Talking to a delegation of journalists earlier today, PTI chief Imran Khan maintained that no compromise could be reached with PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“The entire nation is prepared, and we will only return with the election date,” he said, adding that his long march would achieve its aim under ‘any circumstances’.

He further said that the appointment of the chief of army staff was not his “issue”, and that the army belonged to the country thus it was not possible to go against it.

“The soldiers at the borders are like my children,” he stated.

The comment comes after Imran accused a senior military official of being involved in the alleged assassination bid against him.

The PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession. The attack was soon dubbed an assassination attempt.