Opinion

Shehbaz in China

Not just a feel-good visit

By Editorial
8
0

Pakistani Prime Ministers visit China principally to make themselves known to one of Pakistan’s most important allies. It is usually a feel-good visit, but this time the usual animity on political issues does not exist. While neither Pakistan nor China have budged in their respective attitudes to India, there is now a divergence in their attitudes to the USA. This probably reflects the different self-images that they have, with China seeing itself as a global player which can rival the USA, while Pakistan entirely lacks any such aspirations, and has all along seen itself as part of the US camp.

However, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be busy explaining to his Chinese interlocutors on his maiden trip to China, that Pakistan would not like to offend the USA by siding with China in its dispute with the USA, uppermost in his mind will be the other issues he wishes to raise, and which China would also want decided. On the day of Mr Sharif’s departure, the Bureau of Statistics released the October inflation figures, which were dismal. However, they would have shown to the government the need to focus on the economy, for the government has made much of the mishandling of the economy by the previous PTI government. Mr Sharif has also left behind him the PTI Long March, which may well have contributed to the political instability that has made China increasingly wary of Pakistan. Former PM Imran Khan is also supposed to have mismanaged relations with China, while Mr Sharif’s elder brother Nawaz, and he himself as Punjab CM, are thought to have done better in facilitating the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

- Advertisement -

CPEC is important, because it is the lynchpin of China’s global posture. The Pakistani request for debt relief (which had been denied Sri Lanka, driving it to default) represents borrowing for CPEC. The modernisation of the Main Line from Karachi to Peshawar, which will represent a revival of CPEC, is necessary so that can send cargoes to Gwadar, apart from getting

Cargoes from it. Lack of attention by the previous government had led to CPEC virtually grinding to a halt, and the only obstacle to reviving it are awkward questions about the longevity of the government, and the security solution in Balochistan.

Previous articleAgricultural research
Next articleAdmin mulls solution to land disputes in demarcation between districts
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Botched selection of CEC

Sikander Sultan Raja, son-in-law of Saeed Mehdi, Ex-Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was appointed CEC (Chief Election Commissioner) in January 2020. He...
Read more
Comment

Importance of women to the economy

Women in Pakistan comprise approximately 49 percent of its total population, but women in the labour force are hardly 20 percent. This data illustrates...
Read more
Comment

The population crisis of Bangladesh

The death toll from a capsized boat in Panchagarh, the northern district of Bangladesh, was reportedly 61 fatalities, confirmed two days after the tragedy...
Read more
Letters

Agricultural research

Several hundred farmers converged on Islamabad recently to protest against the soaring costs of agricultural inputs, diesel and electricity. They had initially refused to...
Read more
Letters

Protectors or Violators

The countries that are acting today like the champions of the climate change cause are, in fact, the biggest contributors to pollution which eventually...
Read more
Letters

Strange cases of milk prices

The price of milk in the retail market has gone up once again. The latest hike has been as abrupt as has always been...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The population crisis of Bangladesh

The death toll from a capsized boat in Panchagarh, the northern district of Bangladesh, was reportedly 61 fatalities, confirmed two days after the tragedy...

Admin mulls solution to land disputes in demarcation between districts

Shehbaz in China

Agricultural research

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.