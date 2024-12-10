Opinion

Beyond the protests

News reports suggest that PTI might be planning another protest in the capital. However, this seems unlikely. The party has lost much of its strength due to internal divisions, legal troubles and the departure of key leaders since the May 9 events. Public support has also weakened, as people are tired of political unrest and more concerned with daily struggles like inflation and unemployment. Protests that disrupt life without offering real solutions are no longer appealing. At this critical juncture, Pakistan needs political leaders to prioritise dialogue and democratic processes over street agitation. What Pakistan urgently requires is a focus on governance, economic recovery and social stability. Political parties must shift their efforts toward constructive engagement and finding solutions that can benefit the nation as a whole.

SHARIQ IMTIAZ

ISLAMABAD

