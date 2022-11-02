NATIONAL

Admin mulls solution to land disputes in demarcation between districts

By Syed Shahabuddin

SWAT: Commissioner of Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the district administrations across the division to take measures for a peaceful and sustainable solution to the disputes over ownership of land in demarcation between districts.

He issued the directives during a high-level meeting of the Deputy Commissioners of Malakand, Lower Dir, Bajaur and Mohmand districts here at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Muhammad Arif Khan Yousafzai, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Mohmand Sajjad Afridi, District Police Officer Bajaur Samad Khan, SP Investigation Lower Dir Mushtaq, Secretary to Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other relevant officers participated. The meeting reviewed ownership disputes whereas, the deputy commissioners concerned informed the commissioner about the efforts made by the administration and local elders for possible solution to the disputes.

On the occasion, the commissioner instructed the deputy commissioners concerned to speed up their efforts for an amicable resolution of these disputes so that these long-standing problems can be solved according to the facts on the ground. He directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to provide reports to the commissioner’s office based on the efforts made by the local administration and local jirgas held in this regard to further share with the provincial government.

The commissioner said that the Jirga system has a special importance in tribal and Pashtun traditions, therefore, the efforts of local leaders should be included. Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division said that all possible efforts should be made for solutions which are acceptable to all and durable. The commissioner said that resolution of boundary disputes is important for peace and harmony in the region.

Previous articleShehbaz in China
Syed Shahabuddin
Reporter at Pakistan Today

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt asks NEPRA to hike power price for KE to maintain uniform tariff policy

ISLAMABAD: The government has submitted a petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking 51 paisa per unit hike for the electricity...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sanaullah says will withdraw amends to FIA Act if it impact freedom of expression

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday claimed that the government would not pass the recent amendment to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Act,...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC asks govt to set up advisory body to oversee all aspects of Reko Diq agreement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that an advisory body should be created on the Reko Diq issue to oversee all aspects of...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC seeks Imran’s reply in contempt case over May 25 events

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the events of May 25, 2022, related to the party's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram users report glitches

ISLAMABAD: Social media users across Pakistan reported problems on Wednesday, especially those using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. According to reports shared by the outage tracker...
Read more
NATIONAL

10 DISCOs seeks recovery of Rs42.6b from consumers under QTA

ISLAMABAD: All Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs), except K-Electric, have asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to grant approval for recovery of Rs42.6...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Strange cases of milk prices

The price of milk in the retail market has gone up once again. The latest hike has been as abrupt as has always been...

Govt asks NEPRA to hike power price for KE to maintain uniform tariff policy

Sanaullah says will withdraw amends to FIA Act if it impact freedom of expression

SC asks govt to set up advisory body to oversee all aspects of Reko Diq agreement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.