Admin mulls solution to land disputes in demarcation between districts

SWAT: Commissioner of Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the district administrations across the division to take measures for a peaceful and sustainable solution to the disputes over ownership of land in demarcation between districts.

He issued the directives during a high-level meeting of the Deputy Commissioners of Malakand, Lower Dir, Bajaur and Mohmand districts here at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Muhammad Arif Khan Yousafzai, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Mohmand Sajjad Afridi, District Police Officer Bajaur Samad Khan, SP Investigation Lower Dir Mushtaq, Secretary to Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other relevant officers participated. The meeting reviewed ownership disputes whereas, the deputy commissioners concerned informed the commissioner about the efforts made by the administration and local elders for possible solution to the disputes.

On the occasion, the commissioner instructed the deputy commissioners concerned to speed up their efforts for an amicable resolution of these disputes so that these long-standing problems can be solved according to the facts on the ground. He directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to provide reports to the commissioner’s office based on the efforts made by the local administration and local jirgas held in this regard to further share with the provincial government.

The commissioner said that the Jirga system has a special importance in tribal and Pashtun traditions, therefore, the efforts of local leaders should be included. Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division said that all possible efforts should be made for solutions which are acceptable to all and durable. The commissioner said that resolution of boundary disputes is important for peace and harmony in the region.