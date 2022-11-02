Govt official summoned by IHC over delay in issuing long march NOC to PTI

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the capital administration on Wednesday as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) still awaits permission to hold a sit-in and a rally in Islamabad for its ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition filed by the PTI against the government’s delay in issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) and issued a notice to the administration and summoned the authorised officer to the court tomorrow.

PTI’s lawyer told the court that the party has applied for a NOC for November 6 and 7 for its ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march while the Islamabad administration is delaying the matter.

In the petition, the court has been requested to issue orders to the deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad to issue a NOC for the rally at Kashmir Highway Peshawar Mor in the context of the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision.

It further requested the IHC to issue orders to IG Islamabad to provide security for the rally and sit-in and to stop the harassment of PTI workers.

The court then issued a notice and adjourned the hearing of the case till November 3 (tomorrow).

The party ended day 5 of the march in Gujranwala and PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said that after spending the night in the city, the march would resume via Pindi Bypass on November 2.

In Gujrat, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi will welcome the participants of the march.

Fawad added that the initial plan to reach Islamabad by Sunday would not be possible and said that the march would no longer be able to travel through Sialkot.