Govt challenges Azam Swati’s bail in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging bail granted to Azam Swati a controversial tweet case.

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) technical officer Aneesur Rehman filed the petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on behalf of the federal government.

The petition stated that the special judge central exceeded his power and granted bail to the PTI leader on his controversial tweet. The Judge granted the bail in other sections as well except Peca 2016.

It is stated in the petition to declare the decision illegal and suspend Azam Swati’s bail. The PTI senator’s bail plea was submitted to Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Swati was added as a respondent in the petition. Azam Swati was released from Adiala jail Rawalpindi when a special court granted him bail on October 21 in a controversial tweet case.