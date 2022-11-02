Counselling of Parents

Given that parents are the primary caretakers and guardians of a child, their influence and support play an essential part in nurturing a child. They are responsible for looking after their child’s physical, emotional, and mental well-being. However, in Pakistan, these responsibilities are often overlooked. Most young parents lack the awareness and education about the upbringing of children. They have little knowledge about children’s emotional and physical needs, which affects the overall well-being of children. Importantly, the mental health of parents plays a crucial role in how they handle their child’s responsibilities. A recent survey revealed that 30% to 60% of mothers in Pakistan suffer from anxiety and stress. Parents suffering from poor mental health struggle to form a good relationship with their children and are unable to fulfil their responsibilities. This often affects children’s mental and physical health as well as their academic performance. Children begin feeling distant from their parents and turn to other sources such as the internet to find emotional support. This makes them more vulnerable to human traffickers and online groomers. Therefore, we must address this problem comprehensively by introducing tailored parental counselling campaigns. A widespread television campaign should be launched to educate parents on the ways to communicate and behave with their children. Parental counselling should be made more accessible and all new parents should be encouraged to seek counselling. We must break the chain of ignorance and produce a finer generation.

HANIA ARIF

KARACHI

- Advertisement -