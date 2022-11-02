Cases of domestic violence and other crimes continue to occur in the country on a daily basis. It goes without saying that a low literacy rate is responsible for a high crime rate in the country. But there is more to it. While education is believed to make people civilised, the recent cases of torturing to death — like those involving Sarah Amir, Noor Mukadam and Alizay Sultan— are a punch to the gut of the whole society as these crimes have been committed by educated men. This leads us to believe that crimes against women occur because men think they are superior and in control. Men often have more power and greater social status than women. This takes us to the conclusion that glorification of tough men in our society is somewhere responsible for violence against women — something that serves to limit women’s independence in public and private life. For the same reason, women are unable to play their due role in national building.

AAMENA TAUFIQ

KARACHI

