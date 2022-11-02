Consumption of Milk

In Pakistan, most people drink their tea with milk as they consider milk an important source of calcium. However, once milk is added to the tea, it changes the tea’s consistency dramatically. Most types of tea and coffee contain tannin, which is also known as tannic acid. It is a compound responsible for the bitter flavour, astringent mouthfeel, and dark colour. Adding even a tiny amount of milk reduces the bitterness and astringency in a cup of tea. Coffee contains 4.6% tannic acid, while tea has 11.2% tannic acid. The exact amount can vary considerably because if you steep your tea for a longer period, the concentration of tannins is higher in your cup. Tannins have antioxidant properties, which means they can protect our bodies from harmful compounds by tightly binding with them and preventing their absorption in the gut. However, tannins also bind easily with minerals like calcium, which can interfere with their absorption — leaving the calcium unabsorbed. Therefore, it is best to leave a 30-minute gap between eating a meal and drinking tea to ensure you have the best chance to absorb this mineral. Consuming vitamin-C-rich foods like bell peppers, potatoes, cantaloupe, and oranges before or after you drink your tea can also neutralise the tannins. Importantly, people who consume large amounts of milk tea or coffee must reconsider the use of milk with these beverages.

AZKIA AFTAB

KARACHI

- Advertisement -