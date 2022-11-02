Opinion

Consumption of Milk

By Editor's Mail
9
0

In Pakistan, most people drink their tea with milk as they consider milk an important source of calcium. However, once milk is added to the tea, it changes the tea’s consistency dramatically. Most types of tea and coffee contain tannin, which is also known as tannic acid. It is a compound responsible for the bitter flavour, astringent mouthfeel, and dark colour. Adding even a tiny amount of milk reduces the bitterness and astringency in a cup of tea. Coffee contains 4.6% tannic acid, while tea has 11.2% tannic acid. The exact amount can vary considerably because if you steep your tea for a longer period, the concentration of tannins is higher in your cup. Tannins have antioxidant properties, which means they can protect our bodies from harmful compounds by tightly binding with them and preventing their absorption in the gut. However, tannins also bind easily with minerals like calcium, which can interfere with their absorption — leaving the calcium unabsorbed. Therefore, it is best to leave a 30-minute gap between eating a meal and drinking tea to ensure you have the best chance to absorb this mineral. Consuming vitamin-C-rich foods like bell peppers, potatoes, cantaloupe, and oranges before or after you drink your tea can also neutralise the tannins. Importantly, people who consume large amounts of milk tea or coffee must reconsider the use of milk with these beverages.
AZKIA AFTAB
KARACHI

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCounselling of Parents
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Counselling of Parents

Given that parents are the primary caretakers and guardians of a child, their influence and support play an essential part in nurturing a child....
Read more
Letters

Domestic violence

Cases of domestic violence and other crimes continue to occur in the country on a daily basis. It goes without saying that a low...
Read more
Letters

Current literacy rate

The current literacy rate in Pakistan is 62.3 per cent which means that around 90 million people in the country cannot read and write....
Read more
Letters

Encouraging Dialogue

Societies across the globe are patriarchal. Accepted. This needs to improve and women should be given their due rights, especially by the ‘modern Islamic...
Read more
Comment

A Nail-Biter

All indications are that this US midterm election will be a nail-biter, with polls suggesting that Democrats will have a difficult time maintaining their...
Read more
Comment

The end of Fossil-free Politics?

The three top thinktanks of Europe; Corporate Europe Observatory, l'Observatoire des Multinationales and Recommon, which have been working for a fossil-free green energy future...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Current literacy rate

The current literacy rate in Pakistan is 62.3 per cent which means that around 90 million people in the country cannot read and write....

Epaper_22-11-02 KHI

Epaper_22-11-02 ISB

Encouraging Dialogue

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.