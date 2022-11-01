Imran Khan urges CJP to probe into torture inflicted upon Senator Swati, Gill

“We will never forget it. The nation will never forget,” he said in an address to a huge rally of PTI supporters here in Gujranwala on his day-5 of the long march.

“And what they did with Arshad Sharif […] he told me who was threatening him. Chief Justice sahab you should take interest in this yourself. Arshad Sharif is first sent outside and then he is killed. I am asking you today. If you [CJP] and the judiciary don’t stand for us, then who will,” Imran argued.