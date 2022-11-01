NATIONAL

Imran Khan urges CJP to probe into torture inflicted upon Senator Swati, Gill

By Staff Report

GUJRANWALA: PTI chairman Imran again demanded justice from the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for the torture inflicted on PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Senator Azam Swati.

“We will never forget it. The nation will never forget,” he said in an address to a huge rally of PTI supporters here in Gujranwala on his day-5 of the long march.

“And what they did with Arshad Sharif […] he told me who was threatening him. Chief Justice sahab you should take interest in this yourself. Arshad Sharif is first sent outside and then he is killed. I am asking you today. If you [CJP] and the judiciary don’t stand for us, then who will,” Imran argued.

“There isn’t more time left now. I know you are sweating now […] Sanaullah, when you and Shehbaz Sharif […] These rats are threatening us,” said Khan.

“Listen to me, when we reach Islamabad […] listen to me Sanaullah […] when we reach Islamabad […] the police you are spending millions on will join us because they too are against thieves,” he said.

Previous articleKP spent Rs9.13b solarization of govt institutions, other buildings under ADP: CM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

KP spent Rs9.13b solarization of govt institutions, other buildings under ADP: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that pragmatic steps are being taken to promote environment-friendly and clean energy production in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh plans int’l conference to explore ways for flood reconstruction: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah with the approval of the cabinet has decided to convene a two-day international conference to discuss...
Read more
NATIONAL

OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs 2 per KG for November

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased liquefied petroleum gas (LPG price by Rs 2 per kilogram (KG) for the month of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minor Bahawalnagar girl raped at gunpoint

LAHORE: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 12-year-old girl was purportedly raped at gunpoint by a labourer in Bahawalnagar. The incident took place...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan expects Chinese support for disaster management: NDMA boss

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to ask for China's support in developing disaster management institutions and dealing with post-flood public health emergency situations, according to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kidnapped, stripped and abused: Swati details horrendous custodial torture

ISLAMABAD: For the first time, Azam Swati -- a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senator who was picked up by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) only...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Punjab Tennis Academy signs MoU with LBTC New York for tennis...

LAHORE: The Punjab Tennis Academy has signed an MoU with Long Beach Tennis Centre (LBTC) New York to promote tennis and its players in...

China, Vietnam chart course for bilateral ties during talks between Xi, Trong

Sri Lanka proves too good for Afghanistan

First KP inter-prison sports tournament kicks off

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.