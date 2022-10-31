PM appoints Ayaz Sadiq as next law minister

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister on Monday appointed Ayaz Sadiq, his minister for economic affairs, as the next law and justice minister after the incumbent abruptly resigned last week amid criticism over anti-military slogans raised in his presence at a conference.

According to a notification by the Cabinet Division, the latest portfolio has been assigned in addition to Sadiq’s original job as economy minister.

“In terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the prime minister has been pleased to allocate the portfolio of law and justice to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the federal minister for economic affairs, with immediate effect,” the notification read.

Sadiq’s predecessor, Azam Nazeer Tarar, tendered his resignation on October 24, citing “personal reasons”.

A lawyer close to Tarar said that he landed in hot waters after lending support to Chief Justice Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s decision to elevate junior judges to the Supreme Court on the government’s instruction.

However, many in the ruling party claimed the establishment was unhappy after slogans criticising the were army raised during Asma Jahangir Conference where he was also present.