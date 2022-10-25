Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD: In a late night development, Mr Azam Nasir Tarar tendered resignation as Law Minister due to his personal reasons on Monday, Pakistan Today learnt through reliable sources.

However, the sources said that the competent authority was yet to accept the resignation.

A lawyer closed to Tarar said that he supported Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s decision of elevating junior judges to the Supreme Court on the government’s instruction but “his conscious was not accepting it”.

“Therefore he is resigning now,” the lawyer added.

It is also learnt that powerful circles were unhappy over anti-state slogans during Asma Jahangir Conference where he was also present.

Another source privy to the development said that anti-army sloganeering in the reference held for late Asma Jahangir in Lahore the other day in presence of Law Minister had raised serious questions and the concerned quarters were unhappy over the silence of the law minister over the sloganeering.

The sources said that law minister had been directed to resign from office and he later tendered resignation. However, official sources confronted this allegation and said that Law Minister had tendered resignation due to his personal reasons and his resignation was pending for acceptance and any decision would be taken on the return of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.