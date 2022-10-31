IHC stops ECP from holding by-poll on Mianwali seat

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding a by-poll in NA-95 (Mianwali-I) constituency, a seat which fell vacant after the disqualification by the top election tribunal of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Days after disqualifying Khan under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution, the commission on October 24 de-notified him as a member of the Parliament from the NA-95 constituency with “immediate effect”.

Following the ECP judgement, Khan pleaded to the court to declare “misconceived” and set aside the order.

On Monday, the high court, while hearing Khan’s petition against his disqualification in foreign gifts, or Toshakhana, reference, removed objections raised by the office of the registrar on the petition.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, the counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman, urged the court to suspend the tribunal’s decision. However, Justice Aamer Farooq turned down the request and ordered the commission not to conduct the election for the time being.

The court also served notices on the ECP officials, directing them to respond to the assertions made in the plea by November 10.