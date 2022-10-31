NATIONAL

IHC stops ECP from holding by-poll on Mianwali seat

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) arrives to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad on September 12, 2022. - Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court extended interim bail until September 12 for former prime minister Imran Khan in a case surrounding comments he made about a judge involved in the detention of a party official. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding a by-poll in NA-95 (Mianwali-I) constituency, a seat which fell vacant after the disqualification by the top election tribunal of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Days after disqualifying Khan under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution, the commission on October 24 de-notified him as a member of the Parliament from the NA-95 constituency with “immediate effect”.

Following the ECP judgement, Khan pleaded to the court to declare “misconceived” and set aside the order.

On Monday, the high court, while hearing Khan’s petition against his disqualification in foreign gifts, or Toshakhana, reference, removed objections raised by the office of the registrar on the petition.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, the counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman, urged the court to suspend the tribunal’s decision. However, Justice Aamer Farooq turned down the request and ordered the commission not to conduct the election for the time being.

The court also served notices on the ECP officials, directing them to respond to the assertions made in the plea by November 10.

Staff Report

