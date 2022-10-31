ATC extends Imran’s bail in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday extended until November 9. interim bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in a terrorism case.

Raja Jawad Abbas Hasanm the ATC judge, resumed the hearing. Khan’s counsel Babar Awan filed a plea in the court and asked for an exemption from personal appearance in the terrorism case.

Upon accepting Khan’s plea for personal exemption the court adjourned the case till November 9.

Earlier, the court extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders’ interim bail till November 7, for violating the section 144 case. The Islamabad police had filed a case against him and other party leaders for violating Section 144 during their rally in Islamabad held last month.

According to the first information report (FIR), the police had made announcements through loudspeakers that Section 144 was imposed in the city, however, the rally had continued. The party leaders had participated in the rally to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.