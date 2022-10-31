World urged to save occupied Kashmir from Hindutva onslaught

SRINAGAR: Bashir Ahmed Butt, a leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), said the “fascist” government of Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, has failed to subdue the people of occupied Kashmir despite the blatant use of brute force and added that “humiliating defeat” in the disputed region is the destiny of “Hindutva” regime.

Butt, in a statement issued from Srinagar city, said the people of Kashmir have rendered unprecedented sacrifices to secure their UN-recognised right to self-determination and will never compromise on what he asserted was their cherished objective since the Partition in 1947.

He said that since August 5, 2019 — when the Parliament of India voted in favour of a resolution to revoke the temporary special status, or autonomy — state terrorism has increased manifold in the occupied region, crippling the economy and making life hell for residents.

“In addition to committing war crimes, the regime in New Delhi, backed by paramilitary Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) group, is conspiring to implement its devilish Hindutva agenda on Kashmiris through cultural aggression.”

He stated that the lives, honour, identity, culture and land of the people is at stake, and stressed unity among all communities living in the territory to thwart the nefarious designs of New Delhi.

Butt also urged the international community to come forward to save the people of Kashmir from the Hindutva onslaught.

Muhammad Sultan Butt, Azad Kashmir representative of the alliance, also expressed serious concern over the increasing state terrorism in the occupied region. He thanked the people of held Kashmir for observing October 27 — the day India invaded the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir — as Black Day.