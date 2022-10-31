NATIONAL

Four terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Balochistan IBO

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Monday killed four terrorists during a heavy exchange of fire during which two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) that commenced in general area Kaman Pass near Shahrig, Balochistan to clear a hideout of the terrorists.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO had been initiated since October 30 where the Security Forces were heli dropped near suspected location of terrorists to cut their escape routes and clear the hideout.

However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire onto the Security Forces, resulting into Shahadat (martyrdom) of Sepoy Shafiullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser.

While a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) have been recovered from the terrorists. The ISPR further said the clearance operation, however, continued to apprehend other terrorists in the area.

Staff Report

