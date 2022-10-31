Govt to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged 

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government for the second time announced to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged despite a declining trend in the international market.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar in a briefing said that the government has decided to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged for next quarter till November 15, 2022.

He also announced to extend the date of Income tax returns for another one month till November 30. Earlier, the government had given an extension of date for submission of income tax returns till October 31, 2022.

Finance minister also announced major concessions in LC for imported goods. He said that we will give a discount on LC stuck for three months. Previously the government had allowed to clear LC upto 50 thousand dollars now the LC of one hundred thousand dollars will also be cleared from November 1.

Ishaq Dar said that the state bank will clear another 1350 LCs immediately and so far 4350 LCs have been cleared. In total, more than 8 thousand LCs were stalled, the Finance minister added.