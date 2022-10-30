People bracing for autumn tourism in November

ISLAMABAD: It is the advent of November when Autumn unveils its gems hidden all year and bring unusual sights of nature for those who call it “the second spring when every leaf is a flower”.

The interval between two seasons of summer and winter, Autumn is not only a season that makes one feel temperature change but its change in natural landscape changes the mood compelling most of people to spend time being lost in the nature.

Besides the unusual change of plant hues, Autumn is also considered as the most comfortable season for travelling in many areas for those who want to avoid rush of tourists in summers and hindrance of travel due to snowfall in winter in the northern areas of Pakistan.

While artists, nature lovers, photographer and videographers also make their domestic and international travel plans to capture the picturesque landscapes and vibrant sights of nature.

“We see the lush green nature right after the spring that continues in summer and blooms more in monsoon while suddenly all changes the greens into burnt orange, rust, bronze and ochre hues that are often called majestic rubies and ambers of this season. Walking on dry leaves producing crispy sound is another factor that compels me to visit natural sites again and again” said Sumaira Raheem, an artist, who paints autumn on her canvases.

Commenting on Why tourists must visit Pakistan in Autumn? Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab ur Rehman Rana told APP that Autumn is the time when the landscape of valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan is at its most picturesque. The valley of Hunza and Nagar districts are the few places where you can enjoy the most colorful autumn season in this area. The trees throughout the valley seem to be on fire, as their leaves turn to gold, red, orange and bronze contrasting sharply with the barren mountains that is not only eye catching but serves as a soothing treat of true colors of nature for the soul.

This area hosts a number of famous peaks of more than 6000 meter in height. This trip offer you to see some of the most beautiful mountain peaks of this region including Ultar, Rakaposhi, Diran, Ladyfinger, Golden Peak and many more. “If we visit this area in Autumn, the tour provides us a golden opportunity to capture the stunning autumn scenery through the lens of a camera. This is also time with the local community is free from agriculture activity and you can have chance to visit them and experience their rich culture,” he stated.

This year, due to floods in Pakistan, the tours of local and international tourists were cancelled in the summer while the government has planned various activities and improved the facilities related to road connectivity and flights to facilitate the tourists visiting the Northern Areas in Autumn season. The activities included Sarfaranga Jeep Rally in Skardu, Festival of the North in Hunza and many local events to support the local industries and also attract the tourists to enjoy natural landscapes and cultural heritage of the region, MD PTDC said.