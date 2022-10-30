Winter timely precautions can reduce risk of heart attacks: expert

ISLAMABAD: Expert on Sunday advised the public to take timely preventive steps to reduce the danger of heart attacks in winter and emphasized media for creating awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVD) to reduce the death rate from them.

While talking to the PTV news channel, Executive Director (ED) of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), Major General (R) Azhar Mehmood Kayani said that heart disease could be prevented by changing lifestyle, consuming a healthier diet, quitting smoking and playing sports.

He stressed the importance of educating patients and the general public regarding preventive means by repeating the messages through effective awareness campaigns.

Dr Kayani said that “laziness was the main root cause of heart diseases among youngsters” and people should adopt a healthy lifestyle as well as take exercise to protect themselves from cardiac diseases, especially in the winter season.

It was imperative that people of all ages should regularly get their complete heart check-ups to avoid possible heart diseases, he added.

Replying to a question, he said heart disease is the leading cause of death globally, including in Pakistan, adding, smoking, excessive intake of sugar-sweetened beverages, diabetes, high blood pressure, a sedentary lifestyle, and obesity were all factors that contribute to heart attacks in the country.

Hypertension was increasing among young adults between the ages of 30 and 40, which can lead to a heart attack, he mentioned.

He advised that “everyone over the age of 40 should make a kit with these medicines and carry it with them”.

He regretted that a large number of people die of heart attacks due to a lack of awareness, adding, it was important for everyone to know what is high BP level and upon crossing the level how to treat it in emergencies.

“Obesity by itself is a risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases as it increases the risk of development of diabetes and hypertension, which in turn increases the risk of heart attack,” he added.

In the future, the burden of cardiovascular disease would increase further unless awareness regarding prevention strategies were increased, he warned.

To protect the heart from the cold, he recommended measures such as eating a healthy diet and avoiding smoking. “But also, in the cold weather, especially if you have known coronary artery disease stay warm.”