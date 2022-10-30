NATIONAL

Pakistan Navy demonstrates fire power amid bilateral naval drills with UAE Navy

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy on Sunday demonstrated fire power in the Arabian Sea amid bilateral naval exercise NASL AL BAHR-IV conducted with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navy at Karachi.

The exercise comprised of advanced-level naval operations, including practical demonstration of Live Weapons Firings (LWF), said a Pakistan Navy news release.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Head of UAE Naval Training Brigadier Staff Abdulla Sultan witnessed the LWF at the North Arabian Sea.

The exercise NASL AL BAHR is the fourth edition among the two navies aimed to enhance interoperability, display operational readiness and consolidate existing strong bilateral relations in Naval Operations. The hallmark of the exercise was Live Weapon Firings by both navies Surface and Aviation platforms. All units successfully engaged the respective targets.

On the occasion, the Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his complete satisfaction over the immaculate war preparedness of the Pakistan Navy against the entire spectrum of threats. He also lauded the successful conduct of joint LWF by Pakistan and UAE Navy which has “strategically underscored strong brotherly relations between the two countries”.

Professional experience gained by both navies during the exercise has been profoundly rewarding and will foster existing bonds between the two navies.

Staff Report

