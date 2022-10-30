Opinion

Media Literacy

By Editor's Mail
The Global Media and Information Literacy Week, an initiative by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), is being observed from Oct 24 to 31. The theme this year focuses on trust and solidarity. The rising trend of hate speech and disinformation means low levels of trust in the media at large. This is an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of critical thinking in reading, listening and verifying information before sharing it. It is important to check the source of information before believing it and spreading it around. We should appreciate and support media houses that prioritise the authenticity of information over commercial interests.

MARIAM KHAN

LAHORE

Editor's Mail
