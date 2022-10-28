Saudi crown prince will soon visit Pakistan, announces PM

ISLAMABAD: Mohammed bin Salman has expressed willingness to support development projects in Pakistan, said the prime minister, announcing the crown prince of Saudi Arabia would soon be visiting the country.

His remarks come days after he concluded a three-day state visit to the kingdom during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral relationship and fraternal bonds.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the Specialised Training Programme (STP) batch of the National Police Academy in Islamabad today, Shehbaz Sharif lauded the role of police in eradicating terrorism from the country, and maintaining law and order.

He also paid rich tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the police in the line of duty.

The prime minister expressed confidence the police would live up to the expectations of the people and won’t refrain from any sacrifice to maintain law and order.

He also emphasised setting up a counter-terrorism centre and forensic laboratory in the capital and urged working out a project in this regard.

He mentioned that the counter-terrorism department and Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) were role model departments which needed to be replicated in other parts of the country.

Sharif congratulated the cadets who achieved awards in their professional field and also expressed satisfaction over the contribution of the women police force towards national development.

He urged the cadets to demonstrate dedication, professionalism and commitment in their field.

Sharif said the government despite financial constraints would provide funds to Islamabad police to enhance its professional capacity.

He announced that the adjacent vacant land to the National Police Academy (NPA) would be transferred in the name of the academy by this evening.

He also announced an increment in the salaries of faculty and staff of the academy at par with other police training institutions located across the country.

The prime minister regretted that Pakistan despite being blessed with the resources lagged behind the rest of the world in the area of progress and development.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to work for the progress and development of the country.

He congratulated the graduating officers and their parents. He also lauded the staff of the academy for imparting the required skills to all police officers.

Commandant of the facility, Allah Dino Khawaja, said 24 officers including seven women officers passed out from the academy. He said the graduates had been imparted training as per modern policing techniques and urged them to serve people professionally.

He said training of young officers had been designed to be academically challenging and physically rigorous to prepare them for leading modern police forces in the 21st century.

Khawaja said officers had been given thorough exposure to forensic science, cyber-crime, public order duties, investigations and operations.

The prime minister distributed shields and medals among the officers who secured distinction during the course.