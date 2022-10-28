NATIONAL

Ministers hold first meeting of Pakistani-Saudi steering committee

By Reuters
APP73-251022 RIYADH: October 25 - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Muhammad Bin Salman in Royal Palace Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. APP/ABB

RIYADH: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman discussed cooperation in the energy sector as they held the first meeting of the Saudi-Pakistani Steering Committee of the Economic Pillar, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said early on Friday.

“Prince Abdulaziz pointed to the cooperation in energy, under which many topics are currently being discussed, such as cooperation in the oil industry and supply, petrochemicals, electricity, renewable energy, industry, transport, and many other potential opportunities,” SPA added.

