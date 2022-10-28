NATIONAL

All eyes on Imran as protest march begins today

By Staff Report
Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan (C) waves at his party supporters during a rally in Islamabad on May 26, 2022. - Pakistan called in the army on May 26 after Khan led a rally to the capital Islamabad with thousands of supporters -- in a showdown with his political rivals that saw clashes break out between protesters and police. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing political uncertainty, former prime minister Imran Khan and his supporters will begin later today his long-anticipated protest march from Lahore to Islamabad to press the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to call early elections.

Announcing the protest on Tuesday, Khan had said he will “launch the long march from Friday at 11:00 am from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad.”

“I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately,” he said, adding his supporters and party members should avoid violence.

The distance between the two cities is about 380 kilometres. Khan’s entourage is expected to arrive in Islamabad on November 4.

Since April, when the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was ousted in a contentious vote of no-confidence, the political environment in Islamabad has been supercharged. Khan has repeatedly accused the PDM leadership of colluding with the army and the United States to remove him.

He has organised large political rallies demanding that the government step down. Last week, smaller protests by his supporters took place after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared the former prime minister guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state, removing him from his National Assembly seat.

The government has repeatedly rejected Khan’s demand for elections. Writing for Foreign Policy, Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Programme at the Wilson Center in Washington, argued the government’s position makes sense because “right now, [if the elections are held] the current government would likely lose elections.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Islamabad on Friday, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan said the government will deal with long march participants with an iron hand, and take “strict action” if they attempt to break the law and create a law and order situation in the capital.

He said the Supreme Court’s orders regarding the protest were clear. “If protesters abide by the law, we will facilitate them,” he added.

He said democracy will be rendered meaningless if “mob culture” continued to grow in the country.

STRICT SECURITY

Authorities have tightened security in Islamabad ahead of the march. The government has deployed thousands of security personnel to block the protestors from entering the capital.

According to officials, the Ministry of Interior has decided to deploy around 30,000 police, rangers, and para-military troops in Islamabad and not allow protesters to enter the Red Zone near the Parliament House.

The residences of the president and prime minister, ministers’ offices, parliament, and other important buildings, including foreign embassies, are located in the Red Zone.

The ministry has also deployed paramilitary Frontier Constabulary (FC), while police from Sindh will be called out to assist the Islamabad police.

The authorities also sent hundreds of containers into Islamabad to barricade all entry points before the arrival of demonstrators.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have issued instructions to its officers pertaining to the code of conduct during the march. Officers deployed at the frontline will be wearing anti-riot gear whereas those without proper gear will be posted outside the reach of the protesters.

Similarly, police personnel deployed to counter the long march will not be armed with weapons and would only be allowed to carry batons.

They have been told to avoid the upper parts of the body when hitting protesters in case of baton charge and use their shields effectively in case of stone-pelting by the protesters.

Previous articleDemoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the "foreign funded Fitna, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has admitted offering...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran invites nation to join long march to rid country of ‘thieves’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged that entire nation should participate in the “Haqeeqi Azaadi” Long March to liberate the country from...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA arrests ‘wanted’ Achorperson Ch Ghulam Hussain in an old case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested senior anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain from a coffee shop in Lahore, claiming Mr Chaudhry was...
Read more
NATIONAL

All set as PTI long march starting today

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalized preparations of its Haqeeqi Azadi Long March, which would be started on Friday (today) from Liberty Chowk Lahore, as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran questions rationale behind ‘political presser’ by state institution

LAHORE: PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday raised questions over what he called the the "unprecedented press conference" by DGs of the Inter-Services Intelligence...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP not empowered to disqualify public representative under Article 62 (1) F: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not empowered to disqualify...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.