Pakistan’s mission in Türkiye observes ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with Kashmiris

ANKARA: Pakistan’s embassy in Türkiye on Thursday observed “Black Day” to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the 75th anniversary of the dispute over the region.

“The occupying power India has been trying to silence the Kashmiri struggle for freedom and peace through armed aggression, but history is replete with instances telling that no possible device and design can destroy the will and determination of the people,” said Abbas Sarwar Qureshi, deputy head of mission at the embassy, at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary the day in Ankara, Türkiye’s capital.

Highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to political, moral, and diplomatic support for Kashmiris, he reaffirmed the country’s “resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brethren in their legitimate cause of freedom.”

He praised Türkiye and the Turkish government for their “principled stance” on the Kashmir issue, saying: “Turkish support and solidarity with Kashmir is a source of great strength for millions of oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and an important contribution towards realization of their right to self-determination.”

On the occasion, messages from President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were also read, who expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and called on the international community to take steps to hold India accountable for its human rights violations.

New Delhi has long contended that Indian forces were sent after tribal people from the neighbouring North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) arrived in the region, with Hindu Dogra ruler Hari Singh asking for help.

On October 27, 1947, Indian troops positioned themselves in Kashmir’s largest city, Srinagar, after India and Pakistan gained their independence from British colonial rule. The anniversary of this Indian action is observed by Pakistanis and Kashmiris as “Black Day,” while India commemorates it as “Accession Day.”

The region has been a source of tension between India and Pakistan ever since.

Since then, the picturesque valley has been a bone of contention between the two nuclear archrivals that have fought two full-fledged wars — in 1948 and 1965 — and a three-week Kargil skirmish on Kashmir.

Kashmir is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.