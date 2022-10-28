LHC says institutions being used as tools to hound opponents

LAHORE: A judge of the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) said the institutions have become tools in the hands of politicians as they register a case at the leadership’s behest and when an administration changes, the incoming government demands quashing of cases.

The judge expressed these remarks on Friday during the hearing of a case pertaining to an inquiry against Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan into the purchase of plots by him in a housing society at “throwaway prices”.

During the hearing, the director general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) told the court that Khan should not be arrested in this case. He elaborated that if the challan was presented in the court, then the name of the accused could not be excluded from the case.

The judge, however, remarked that “institutions have become a political tool. One (authority) comes and registers a case and then the other (authority) comes and requests for cancellation of the same case.”

After this, the judge disposed of the petition seeking the cancellation of the arrest warrants for the interior minister.

On October 8, a special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan for not appearing before the ACE in connection with a corruption inquiry.

An ACE team went to Islamabad to arrest Khan but failed to do so as the concerned police station’s SHO refused to comply with the orders.

On October 10, the court again issued fresh arrest warrants for the interior minister but the ACE team again could not arrest Sanaullah citing a “lack of cooperation” from the Islamabad police.