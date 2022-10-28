NATIONAL

LHC says institutions being used as tools to hound opponents

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A judge of the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) said the institutions have become tools in the hands of politicians as they register a case at the leadership’s behest and when an administration changes, the incoming government demands quashing of cases.

The judge expressed these remarks on Friday during the hearing of a case pertaining to an inquiry against Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan into the purchase of plots by him in a housing society at “throwaway prices”.

During the hearing, the director general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) told the court that Khan should not be arrested in this case. He elaborated that if the challan was presented in the court, then the name of the accused could not be excluded from the case.

The judge, however, remarked that “institutions have become a political tool. One (authority) comes and registers a case and then the other (authority) comes and requests for cancellation of the same case.”

After this, the judge disposed of the petition seeking the cancellation of the arrest warrants for the interior minister.

On October 8, a special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan for not appearing before the ACE in connection with a corruption inquiry.

An ACE team went to Islamabad to arrest Khan but failed to do so as the concerned police station’s SHO refused to comply with the orders.

On October 10, the court again issued fresh arrest warrants for the interior minister but the ACE team again could not arrest Sanaullah citing a “lack of cooperation” from the Islamabad police.

Previous articleTareen group MPA quits PTI — again
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Tareen group MPA quits PTI — again

LAHORE: Khurram Laghari, a lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly, announced parting of ways with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), hours before the party was scheduled to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA resumes direct flights between Islamabad and Beijing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume direct flights between Islamabad and Beijing, the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan reported, from Sunday. The first flight, PK-854,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Church leaders call for restraint, peace amid political turmoil

LAHORE: The leadership of the Church of Pakistan has urged the government and opposition to deter their supporters from violence amid the current political...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal’s letter on rights situation in held Kashmir delivered to UN leadership

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, delivered to the UN leadership a letter by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan firemen killed during Qatar training exercise

DOHA: Three firemen from Pakistan have died in a training accident in Qatar just weeks before the start of the World Cup, officials have...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi crown prince will soon visit Pakistan, announces PM

ISLAMABAD: Mohammed bin Salman has expressed willingness to support development projects in Pakistan, said the prime minister, announcing the crown prince of Saudi Arabia would...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal’s letter on rights situation in held Kashmir delivered to UN...

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, delivered to the UN leadership a letter by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the...

Pakistan firemen killed during Qatar training exercise

Saudi crown prince will soon visit Pakistan, announces PM

Pakistan’s mission in Türkiye observes ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.