NATIONAL

Tareen group MPA quits PTI — again

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Khurram Laghari, a lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly, announced parting of ways with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), hours before the party was scheduled to begin the much-anticipated protest march.

Speaking to Geo News, Laghari, a member of a dissident group within PTI previously led by Jahangir Tareen, claimed that five more lawmakers have decided to leave the party.

We were promised one thing but offered the complete opposite, lamented the lawmaker.

“It is possible that we might also resign from the House in the next three to four days,” said Laghari.

He also expressed his concerns regarding the Punjab cabinet, saying they should know the criteria for becoming a minister.

Laghari contested in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate and later joined the PTI. He served as the special assistant to then-chief minister Usman Buzdar but was removed in 2020.

