Anchor critical of government sent to prison in 2003 case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Friday sent ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain to prison on judicial remand for two weeks, a day after his arrest in connection with a purported bank fraud case dating to 2003.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) statement claimed the journalist was “wanted” in connection with the fraud. Hussain, who is known for his strong pro-army views, has lately become a fierce critic of the security institution.

According to the agency’s statement, Hussain submitted fake documents to secure an Rs57 million loan from a bank.

Hussain’s two sons were also nominated in the case, the agency said, adding that a banking court in Lahore issued a non-bailable warrant for the journalist.

During the hearing, the FIA requested a 14-day physical remand of the journalist.

“Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain wilfully defaulted on the loan,” FIA prosecutor Munim Bashir told the court, claiming the loan was secured by submitting forged documents.

However, Azhar Siddiqui — counsel for Hussain — argued the case was over a decade old and the first information report (FIR) against his client was registered in 2011.

“Has the FIA started working for banks to recover the loans,” asked Siddiqui. He said that Hussain has never been accused of submitting fake documents.

“Late at night, 30 to 40 people came [at a restaurant] to arrest him. Did they come because of a personal grudge,” Siddiqui asked, demanding to know the motive behind the arrest.

The court then asked the FIA prosecutor about how Hussain was appearing on primetime television every day if he had been declared a proclaimed offender in 2013.

“What were you doing since 2013,” the judge asked.

At that, Hussain’s lawyer said that his client had no role in the case, adding that all the other people named in the case have been released in the past.

“Hussain has already returned 47 percent of the amount as a guarantor,” he disclosed.

Siddiqui went on to add that his client was a journalist and, hence, was being falsely implicated. “Ever since his arrest, Hussain is being defamed on television.”

Meanwhile, Hussain said the property in question was worth Rs450 million out of which Rs250 million had already been paid. “This matter is now pending in the Supreme Court,” he added.

Subsequently, the court rejected the FIA’s request for physical remand and sent the journalist on judicial remand.

It also instructed the agency to return Hussain his identity card.

Staff Report

