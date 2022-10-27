World donors laud KP govt’s record in dealing natural disasters, financial discipline

Peshawar: KP Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development (LG,E&RDD) Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur called on the high ups of the development partners of his provincial government and international donor organizations to apprise them of the developmental momentum and the situation aroused of the recent stormy rains and floods in the province.

The minister briefed them in detail about the government’s measures for the rehabilitation of the affected people and restoration of the public installations and communication networks on this occasion.

Besides the Secretary LG,E&RDD Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah and DG LG&RD Usman Mehsud, senior officials of United Nations Development Program UNDP, Japan Government’s Development and donor agency JICA and German aid agency GIZ participated in the meeting that was held at KP House Islamabad the other evening.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister expressed his gratitude to the UNO and friendly countries for the generous financial support and assistance in every difficult hour including natural disasters and to speed up the development process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He clarified that keeping regional and political expediencies above all else, the international community and friendly countries extended whole hearted assistance to KP government in gearing up its development speed and rehabilitation of the affectees in backdrop of the recent devastating floods in the province. “we value the generous support of the world extended to the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on this critical juncture “, he added.

Faisal Amin Gandapur kept on saying that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was facing a major challenge in recent days in shape of flood disasters and herculean task of permanent rehabilitation of the victims, which has become the top priority of his government.

He said that the provincial government was fighting this natural calamity with full courage and is dealing with the challenge of rescue, relief and permanent rehabilitation of the victims in wake of its past experiences and we felt proud that our efforts have been recognized and appreciated at the international level.

He said that since the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused massive destruction, village after villages have been washed away and public properties and installation have been irreparably damaged, while the rehabilitation of the victims is more time and resources taking task than we thought, so it is quite impossible for the provincial government alone to accomplish sooner. Therefore, he reiterated the appeal that all international organizations including UNO should come forward and support the provincial government and the people more than ever so that we could restore normal life in those areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bring people in the mainstream where floods have caused havoc.

He expressed hope that all our friendly countries, government’s development partners and international donor organizations would fully support us in these odd hours.

Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur further said that his government has ensured good governance and financial discipline in the province and made candid reforms in all social and economic sectors including communication, agriculture, education and health, while since 2013 our track record is a testimony to the fact that we did the best utilization of public resources and endeavored for the real prosperity of the people especially the poor segments of the society”, he exclaimed.