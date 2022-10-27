NATIONAL

World donors laud KP govt’s record in dealing natural disasters, financial discipline

By Staff Report

Peshawar: KP Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development (LG,E&RDD) Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur called on the high ups of the development partners of his provincial government and international donor organizations to apprise them of the developmental momentum and the situation aroused of the recent stormy rains and floods in the province.

The minister briefed them in detail about the government’s measures for the rehabilitation of the affected people and restoration of the public installations and communication networks on this occasion.

Besides the Secretary LG,E&RDD Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah and DG LG&RD Usman Mehsud, senior officials of United Nations Development Program UNDP, Japan Government’s Development and donor agency JICA and German aid agency GIZ participated in the meeting that was held at KP House Islamabad the other evening.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister expressed his gratitude to the UNO and friendly countries for the generous financial support and assistance in every difficult hour including natural disasters and to speed up the development process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He clarified that keeping regional and political expediencies above all else, the international community and friendly countries extended whole hearted assistance to KP government in gearing up its development speed and rehabilitation of the affectees in backdrop of the recent devastating floods in the province. “we value the generous support of the world extended to the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on this critical juncture “, he added.

Faisal Amin Gandapur kept on saying that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was facing a major challenge in recent days in shape of flood disasters and herculean task of permanent rehabilitation of the victims, which has become the top priority of his government.

He said that the provincial government was fighting this natural calamity with full courage and is dealing with the challenge of rescue, relief and permanent rehabilitation of the victims in wake of its past experiences and we felt proud that our efforts have been recognized and appreciated at the international level.

He said that since the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused massive destruction, village after villages have been washed away and public properties and installation have been irreparably damaged, while the rehabilitation of the victims is more time and resources taking task than we thought, so it is quite impossible for the provincial government alone to accomplish sooner. Therefore, he reiterated the appeal that all international organizations including UNO should come forward and support the provincial government and the people more than ever so that we could restore normal life in those areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bring people in the mainstream where floods have caused havoc.

He expressed hope that all our friendly countries, government’s development partners and international donor organizations would fully support us in these odd hours.

Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur further said that his government has ensured good governance and financial discipline in the province and made candid reforms in all social and economic sectors including communication, agriculture, education and health, while since 2013 our track record is a testimony to the fact that we did the best utilization of public resources and endeavored for the real prosperity of the people especially the poor segments of the society”, he exclaimed.

Previous articleOGDCL discovers oil reserves in Punjab
Next articleImran should stop daydreaming about coming into power: Muqam
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Medical board prepares initial post-mortem report of slain journalist Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The eight-member medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has prepared an initial post-mortem report of the slain senior journalist...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran should stop daydreaming about coming into power: Muqam

SWAT: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said that “incompetent” Imran Khan should stop daydreaming about...
Read more
NATIONAL

OGDCL discovers oil reserves in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the largest oil and gas exploration company in Pakistan, on Thursday announced the discovery of oil...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC direct razing 7-storey illegal building in Liaquatabad

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered to raze 7-storey illegal building in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi. A citizen moved the court against...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI MNA Shakoor Shad meets NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: PTI Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shakoor Shad met with the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday and informed that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two die, seven injured in Quetta firing

QUETTA: At least two persons died and seven others were reported injured in firing between two groups at Session Court area, here on Thursday. According...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan can bounce from “ damaging “ India defeat in T20...

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket captain Muhammad Hafeez said that Pakistan's loss to India in the opener of the World T20 Cup is damaging for...

T20 World Cup: South Africa outplay Bangladesh to win Sydney match

Italian coastguard rescues over 1,000 migrants

US, Japan, S. Korea warn of ‘unparalleled’ response if North conducts nuclear test

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.