Imran should stop daydreaming about coming into power: Muqam

By Syed Shahabuddin

SWAT: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said that “incompetent” Imran Khan should stop daydreaming about coming into power and start worrying about going to jail.

“Imran Khan, who stole watch from Toshakhana, defamed Pakistan all over the world and it was proved in the Election Commission verdict that Imran Niazi and his gang are the real thieves of the country.”

PML-N stalwart Amir Muqam expressed the views at the inauguration the project of 12 inch Sui Gas pipeline in Mingora, Swat here the other day.

Amir Muqam claimed that after Faisal Vawda, many people would now know the difference between lies and truth, saying now the health of Sheikh Rashid and many of his like will also start catching diseases.

“We strongly condemn the murder of Arshad Sharif, but he left the country through KP, so the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan should also be investigated along with Imran Khan.” Engineer Amir Muqam severely criticized Chief Minister Mahmood Khan that the person behind the hollow words for gas projects in Swat had also withdrawn the money released for the gas project and was trying to befool the people.

He regretted that it is the misfortune of the Pakistani nation that incompetents got the government in KPK, while in the Federation, even during four years, the incompetent person did nothing but destruction.

“Imran Khan did not spare Pakistan’s forces and institutions as sometimes he claims he was removed through American conspiracy and sometimes says regime change,” he criticised. He challenged Imran Khan to produce evidence of the conspiracy.

He further said that Imran Khan lured the Pashtoons who went to Saudi Arabia for labour to shouting slogans at Masjid-i-Nabawi and were subsequently jailed by the government there. “Now Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, requested Prince Sulman for their release who did not take time and ordered their release from prison although court had sentenced them eight years in jail.”

Muqam said that Imran, who raised slogans of thieves in the world, defamed Pakistanis and today these slogans of thieves have become a noose around his own neck. He said that today Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been bankrupted and even salaries are not available for employees, Adding that after the successful visit to Saudi Arabia, Shehbaz Sharif will visit China soon and work on CPEC will start again and the country will be on the path of development.

“There will be no compromise on peace in Swat and there is no difference of opinion over the issue,” he said.

Former District Nazim Muhammad Ali Shah, District President Qamoos Khan, General Secretary Habib Ali Shah and other party leaders were also present on this occasion.

Syed Shahabuddin
Reporter at Pakistan Today

