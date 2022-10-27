Medical board prepares initial post-mortem report of slain journalist Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The eight-member medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has prepared an initial post-mortem report of the slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Initially, the federal government had constituted a six-member medical board to conduct autopsy. Two more members were included in the medical board on the appeal of Sharif’s family.

The medical board performed the autopsy in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and inspected Sharif’s body besides conducting forensic, toxicology and pathology tests.

Sources added that samples of organs including heart, lungs and stomach were taken for forensic examination and a detailed post-mortem report will be prepared on the basis of the test reports.

According to the initial report, the journalist received bullets in the head and right lung and the death was caused by a gunshot wound to his head within 10 to 30 minutes.

The report added that Sharif died of blood loss thirty minutes after he was shot in the chest and head.

The final report would be prepared after receiving the forensic laboratory’s findings.