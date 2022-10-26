Sports

Sri Lanka coach Silverwood not giving up on World Cup semi-final spot

By Reuters
Sri Lanka's team coach Chris Silverwood addresses a press conference ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia, in Colombo on September 30, 2022. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

PERTH: Sri Lanka’s hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals suffered a major blow with Tuesday’s defeat by Australia but coach Chris Silverwood remains optimistic the former champions can make it out of the group stage.

Rubbing salt into Sri Lankan wounds, seamer Binura Fernando was unable to complete the opening over and left the field with a hamstring issue.

“I truly believe that we can not only challenge in this group but come out victorious, as well,” Silverwood told reporters after their seven-wicket defeat by the defending champions.

“I think we’ve shown that we have the capabilities, and I think we’ve shown that we have the skills within the group, and I think if we play to our potential, we can run anybody close.”

Sri Lanka, who beat Ireland in their Super 12 opener, are still to face former champions England and last year’s runners-up New Zealand as they look to secure one of the top two spots in the group.

With the Black Caps up next on Saturday, Silverwood has decisions to make over a pace attack that had already lost Dilshan Madushanka and Dushmantha Chameera to injury before the Fernando setback.

“Obviously we’re having a bit of bad luck around injuries at the moment, especially in the pace stock,” former England coach Silverwood said.

“We’ll obviously assess him (Fernando). The physio is working with him now and the doctor, so we’ll find out exactly the extent of injury to start with and we’ll have to make some decisions from there.”

Previous articleAustralia admits cyber defences ‘inadequate’ as medical hack hits millions
Next articleNationwide polio vaccination campaign kicked off
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

South Africa to target Bangladesh top order in Sydney

SYDNEY: Lungi Ngidi says South Africa will be looking to blast Bangladesh off the park with the pace at the T20 World Cup on...
Read more
Sports

Devastating Stoinis powers Australia to victory over Sri Lanka

Perth, Australia: Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 59 off 18 balls to power Australia to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka and reinvigorate their...
Read more
Sports

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 local player categories renewed

LAHORE: The categories of eight players were upgraded following the local player category renewal process for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 as the...
Read more
Sports

Curtain falls on UoG inter-faculty Sports Gala-22

GUJRAT: The five-day Inter-Faculty (Men & Women) Sports Competitions 2022 ended here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) with a...
Read more
Sports

Simmons quits as West Indies coach after humiliating World Cup exit

ANTIGUA: West Indies ex top class player Phil Simmons has resigned as West Indies coach after his team crashed out in the first round...
Read more
Sports

Injured Lees pressing for England recall after Pakistan tour axe

LONDON: Alex Lees revealed Monday he broke a finger during the final Test of the 2022 home season before losing his England place. The opener...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Uncategorized

Anjali Phougat’s film bags prestigious award at Cannes Film Festival

Imagine a young woman who has a passion for making short films. She wants to use her films to bring awareness to social issues...

South Africa to target Bangladesh top order in Sydney

Iran tensions rise in protests ahead of Mahsa Amini ceremony

Epaper_22-10-26 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.