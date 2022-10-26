Govt to call in army for dealing with PTI’s long march: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that the federal government would call in the armed forces — including the Pakistan Army and rangers — to deal with the participants of the Long March.

Speaking during a private channel talk show, Sanaullah said that the government will take PTI’s long march and its participants head-on by taking all possible security measures for the maintenance of law and order.

“Yes, surely we will call the army under Article 245 [of the Constitution]. We will also call the rangers. Police and FC will form the first line [of defence] and they will be armed with tear gas [shells] and rubber bullets to control the mob. And if any weakness appears anywhere, the rangers and the army will be there to support,” Sanaullah shared.

The interior minister resolved to defeat the party at all costs. “Because the success of this gang, God forbid, means the defeat of Pakistan,” he remarked.

Sanaullah also hinted at arresting the PTI chief and added that help from PML-N workers may also be sought if chaos ensues amid the protests.

“We will go to the last mile. If he could bring people from the entire country, we too can call people from the entire country,” he said, claiming that the number of protestors with Khan would not be over 15,000.