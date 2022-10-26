Won’t rest until liberate country from corrupt mafia: Imran

Urges youth to join long march to achieve real independence

Says Arshad Sharif martyred for exposing corruption of powerful

SIALKOT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated his resolve to fight the corrupt mafia until liberate the country from this “cable of crooks”, urging the youth to join Islamabad Long March to be kicked off from Lahore on Friday because stand up against oppression and injustice was a jihad.

Speaking at a rally and party workers convention here on Wednesday, the PTI chairman said that the “certified thieves” were imposed on Pakistan through US-backed conspiracy and the biggest dacoit in the country was made the Prime Minister.

Imran Khan stated that the youth were the future and hope of the country; hence they should listen to him carefully because he didn’t know if they would again get a chance or not.

He said that in animal society, the law of the strong prevails and same was case in Pakistan, as the powerful got NROs easily after committing robberies, adding that big thieves were roaming freely while small ones were in jails. “A living society stands for justice,” he added.

“As long as I am alive, I will fight these thieves and will prepare the nation, as in every era, there has been a tradition of competition and struggle against the tyrant,” he added.

Imran Khan vowed that the nation would neither accept the US slavery nor thieves come what may and he would not rest until turn the dream of ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ into a reality.

Lauding the services of martyred Arshad Sharif, Imran Khan stated that the nation would remember journalist Arshad Sharif for his bravery and courage to confront and expose the mafia.

PTI Chairman said that Arshad Sharif was struggling for the country and was doing jihad against the regime conspiracy to make the country free from the corrupt who were looting the country’s resources ruthlessly.

He said that Arshad was receiving threats thus he was asked to leave the country, adding he was martyred to scare others to shun fight against these corruption-ridden mafia.

Imran Khan made it clear that Pakistan was left behind and the rest of the world was far ahead because there was no justice here.

PTI Chairman said that nations rose to the top who improved education for the masses.

Lashing out at Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan said that the leader of absconders was sitting in London.

He said that Asif Zardari was known as Mr 10 percent worldwide because of his corruption.

Imran Khan said that he had been blackmailing for three years so as he could be forced to give these thieves NROs but he resisted because it was a mutiny with the country.

PTI Chairman went on to say that these thieves destroyed the country in short span of few months, adding that Pakistan’s economy was heading in right direction as all indicators of his government time were clearly testified the fact.