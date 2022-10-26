Arshad Sharif autopsy: Medical Board prepares initial report today

ISLAMABAD: An eight-member medical board will prepare the preliminary report on post-mortem of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya.

According to details, the medical board would prepare a preliminary report on test results and autopsy outcomes on Thursday (today). According to officials sources, the eight-member medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) would meet to discuss the post-mortem of the slain journalist on Thursday (today).

The board will discuss the important points of an autopsy report, X-rays, and CT scan report, the sources informed. The board has also decided to conduct forensic test of Arshad Sharif’s body parts, they added.

Earlier, the postmortem of senior journalist and former anchorperson Arshad Sharif was completed at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

An eight-member medical board, consisting of senior doctors, carried out the post-mortem. Arshad Sharif’s first post-mortem was carried out in Nairobi after he was killed in Kenya.

His funeral prayer will be offered at Faisal Masjid and Sharif will be laid to rest in Islamabad on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the federal government has reshuffled the number of a high-level investigation team from three to two, which was formed to ascertain the facts related to the murder of senior journalist and former anchorperson.

The interior ministry has issued a notification stating that now a two-member team instead of three will go to Kenya to investigate the matter.

According to the notification, FIA, Athar Waheed and Umar Shahid Hamid of the Intelligence Bureau are included in the team.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said a high-level investigation team has been constituted to ascertain the facts into Sharif’s killing.

He said that a two-member team comprises of officers from FIA and IB will travel to Kenya immediately to probe the incident.

The interior minister said the team will submit its final report to the Interior Division.