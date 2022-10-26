Vawda vows to expose Arshad Sharif’s murder ‘plot hatched’ in country

Claims PTI’s long march to be a “bloody” one with “bodies falling”

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Faisal Vawda on Wednesday claimed that journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder was a “pre-planned conspiracy” hatched in Pakistan, saying evidence of the crime was erased.

Addressing a presser here at Islamabad Press Club on Thursday, Vawda said that no evidence of the incident or the slain journalist’s mobile or laptop will be found as “they have been erased,” expressing his resolve to reveal the truth behind the gruesome killing.

“This is a cold-blooded planned murder,” he alleged, saying that he was in contact with the journalist since the day the self-exiled anchorperson left the country.

“It is being said that around 20 bullets were shot and Arshad Sharif was killed. But this did not happen. According to me, he was shot from inside the car or close range. He received 2 bullets, in the head and chest, not 20 bullets,” the PTI leader claimed.

It is to be recalled that Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police on Sunday night, with an official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

Initially, Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

However, amid widespread condemnation and condolences, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that a judicial commission would be formed to probe the journalist’s killing.

Vawda claimed that the story regarding a child’s kidnapping surrounding the journalist’s murder was false, posing a question had there been a child in the car, the police would not have opened fire.

“This was cold planned brutal murder just of Arshad Sharif in this car, not anyone else.”

The PTI leader claimed he won’t name the people involved in the crime. “I have made a video and have given names of those people […] I have given those names internationally. I have given millions of dollars. I have a clear message, if I am shot and killed then you’ll be killed too.”

He went on to claim that the “conspiracy regarding the journalist’s murder began when FIRs (first information reports) were lodged against Arshad Sharif”, alleging that the journalist was not ready to leave the country.

“The conspirators scared him and made him desperate to leave the country. He then reached Dubai and it was said that establishment or an unnamed institution put pressure to get him out […] but this is also false and a lie.

“He stayed in Dubai as per the visa limit, when it expired then he had to leave. The diversion to London was told but he didn’t go there,” Vawda claimed.

He said that Arshad Sharif was steadfast on his stance and no one could buy him. “In coming days I will uncover all the curtains. I have told my family if something happens to me then as gifts you will get their bodies too.

“No normal person could have sent Arshad Sharif to Kenya. Who hid him and was in contact with him in Kenya? Behind it are those conspirators and liars who want to break the country, break my party and damage this country,” he alleged.

Vawda also claimed that the establishment had been in contact with Arshad Sharif. “He was ready to come back to Pakistan. He had no issue. Then fear was set in that lets get him killed so evidence will be gone and a fire will erupt.

“Now you all will ask me, how do I know all this and why. When Arshad Sharif went from this country, from that day to last days, I was in contact with him and my phone is available for forensic analysis,” he said.

The PTI leader continued that the players of the “conspiracy in Pakistan” were present inside the country and were “internationally connected”.

“Arshad Sharif was murdered. He had no danger from here, the establishment which we take name of, had positive contact with him and I was part of that,” he further claimed and warned that he would take the names of the perpetrators in the upcoming days.

“Establishment has no role in this killing, the role of the one will be apparent in coming days,” he reiterated.

‘Bodies and blood in PTI long march’

Separately, Vawda also claimed that the PTI’s upcoming long march to Islamabad would be a “bloody” one with “bodies falling” and deaths of innocent people.

He alleged that this too was a part of a conspiracy like the one to kill Sharif. “Imran Khan’s peaceful march is our right but I’m clearly telling you I’m seeing blood, deaths and funerals in this march.”

Vawda went on to say that he would not allow innocent people to “die for some conspiracy and I will try that this game of [dead] bodies comes to an end”.

Vawda said the predicted bloodshed could happen before, during or after the long march.

He maintained that the PTI’s “justified” march had become part of a conspiracy.

“The powerful personalities who are part of this conspiracy are not far from me. Today I’m standing with truth and justice. I will continue to stand with Pakistanis who are about to die in the coming days. Important personalities and many bodies are about to fall in the coming days.”

PTI suspends Faisal Vawda’s membership

Following a hard-hitting press conference by Faisal Vawda, PTI distanced itself from Vawda’s statement, saying he tried to damage the party’s upcoming long march to Islamabad.

In the show-cause notice issued to Vawda, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi told the former minister that he had “grossly violated discipline by giving statements against party policies and guidelines”.

“This is in serious violation of party rules as per the constitution, therefore, you are required to submit a reply within two days of this notice stating why your party membership should not be cancelled.”

Vawda tried to damage our #LongMarch

Interestingly all channels + PTV covered the presser so it’s clear that #ImportedGovernment launched him. But he made no sense.

Zaidi said that until his response, his party membership would remain suspended and he would not be allowed to hold any party office or represent the party in the media.

Surprised and confused at Vawda’s presser

In conversation with a private television channel right after Vawda’s hard-hitting presser, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the party leader’s claims of bloodshed during the march were “false”.

“PTI’s march will be peaceful,” Fawad said, voicing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement that the march would see no violence and he would not allow his workers to be arrested. “Frankly, I am surprised and confused at Faisal Vawda’s press conference. We were unaware of his press conference,” the senior PTI leader said.

He added that he would call Vawda and inquire about his media talk.

In a tweet, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said Vawda’s statement does not represent party policy and views, adding that a show-cause notice would be issued to him.

“President Sindh has been told on the instructions of the chairman Imran Khan to issue show cause notice to Faisal for violating party policy,” Umar said.

Zaidi said Vawda tried to “damage” the party’s long march as he cast aspersions behind the motives of the presser.

“Interestingly all channels + PTV covered the presser so it’s clear that #ImportedGovernment launched him. But he made no sense,” the former federal minister said.

Zaidi asked that when Khan has clearly issued instructions for all to remain peaceful, then what weight Vawda’s presser carried.

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari asked whether the state broadcaster PTV was devolved to Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — where the Khan-led party is in power.

PTI LONG MARCH TO BE A FLOP SHOW

Meanwhile talking media in London PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharfi said the PTI scheduled long march on Islamabad would be a flop show, saying Imran Khan’s long march is not for any revolution or public welfare rather to get appointed the army chief of “his choice.”

Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan’s long march would a “bloody” march, saying his claim was vindicated by PTI leader Faisal Vawda during a press conference.

“Imran Khan shuld know that army chief doesn’t belongs to a party rather to the country and his appointment could not be made on the whim or wish of someone”, the PML-N chief elaborated.

Taking to Twitter, the former PM penned that “People have seen Imran Khan’s revolution in his four years tenure, and this long march is not for revolution but to appoint the army chief of his choice.”

Nawaz Sharif further said, “Imran Khan, who called others thieves, himself proved to be the biggest thief in history with irrefutable evidence of foreign funding, Toshakhana cases.”