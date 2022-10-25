Opinion

Knocking at creditors’ doors

Not as easy as it once was

By Editorial
11
0

Although the Pak rupee rebounded slightly yesterday on the news of $1.5 billion expected inflowsafter Pakistan signed a deal with the ADB for budgetary support, such small victories against the dollar will be short-lived. Since his return, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has mostly used the power of fear to bring the scce the dollar down against the rupee, making exported and hoarders liquidate their long dollar positions to avoid losses. But that too has started to wane, as witnessed in the past two weeks, the greenback rebounding against the rupee and reaching Rs220 levels yet again.

The last major inflow of dollars was the IMF’s $1.2 billion tranche that came in last month has been mostly consumed and the foreign exchange reserves with SBP are at a worryingly low $7.5 billion as of last week. Eventually Pakistan will be looking to either secure fresh loans from ‘friendly countries’ or attempt to rollover existing facilities. China and Saudi Arabia have already been approached with requests for a rollover of their respective loans. As for new debt, there aren’t many places the Finance Minister can go. Attempts were made to get flood relief from the USA but only a meagre $130 million or so were raised and the other day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken categorically said, “go ask China for debt relief”. China too has its restrictions and concerns. Its economy is headed towards a recession as it is set to miss all its GDP growth targets and President Xi may have been selected for another term, but there are concerns over his regime’s handling of the economy during and post- covid. China therefore does not look at Pakistan the same way it did when CPEC began; an opportunity to make OBOR a success. It must now protect its own interests and understands that if it continues to be Pakistan’s lifeline in such times of economic trouble, other countries will expect the same from it and the capacity is simply not there. Sri Lanka being turned down is one example. Saudi Arabia too has been kind but has its limits. They attach certain conditions with their loans that Pakistan fails to fulfill after receiving the funds. It will be a difficult task convincing them this time around.

- Advertisement -

Ishaq Dar is perhaps then only banking on the perception that Pakistan is ‘too big to fail’ and will therefore be bailed out one way or another by bilateral donors, the IMF or the Paris Club. This however is neither a plan nor a sound strategy to run a country of 230 million. Better is expected from the economic leadership.

Previous articleSaudi Crown Prince warmly receives PM Shehbaz
Next articleChina’s role in Rohingya crisis solution between Myanmar and Bangladesh 
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Adding insult to injury

Washington Watch This past week, a major US daily paper ran a lengthy feature article titled, “France’s Return of the Skulls of 24 ‘Resistance Fighters.’”...
Read more
Comment

Superior courts judges appointment

The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 is the longest surviving and third Constitution of the country though there have been attacks...
Read more
Comment

China’s role in Rohingya crisis solution between Myanmar and Bangladesh 

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that the Myanmar government has agreed to take back the Rohingya through the mediation of China. He...
Read more
Letters

Menace of drug addiction

It is disappointing that more and more young people are becoming addicted to narcotics these days. Youngsters, even children, are known addicts, which is...
Read more
Letters

Passing the buck

The previous government had launched the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) in order to enable people to lodge their complaints for speedy redressal of their...
Read more
Letters

Animal export

China's interest in importing dogs and donkeys from Pakistan has been a subject of active discussion on social media and some news channels. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Adding insult to injury

Washington Watch This past week, a major US daily paper ran a lengthy feature article titled, “France’s Return of the Skulls of 24 ‘Resistance Fighters.’”...

PM for collective efforts to tap clean energy resources, modern tech for better tomorrow

Superior courts judges appointment

China’s role in Rohingya crisis solution between Myanmar and Bangladesh 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.