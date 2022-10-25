NATIONAL

Gunmen killed cop guarding polio workers in Balochistan

By The Associated Press
A Pakistani health worker administers polio drops to a child at a railway station during a polio vaccination campaign in Lahore on August 27, 2019. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: A pair of gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot and killed a police officer assigned to guard a polio vaccination team in the Pishin district of Balochistan on Tuesday, authorities said.

The polio workers escaped unharmed and the two assailants fled the scene of the attack, senior police officer Ghulam Asghar said.

According to Muhammad Yasir, deputy commissioner of Pishin, the attack took place in the Trat town of Pishin. He identified the deceased as constable Muhammad Hashim and said the body was shifted to Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

The police have started a search operation in the area to arrest the attackers, Yasir said.

The attack came on the second day of a nationwide anti-polio campaign — the fifth this year — aimed at making Pakistan a polio-free state.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion fell of armed locals who often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilise children.

Since April, Pakistan has registered 20 new polio cases and the outbreak has been seen as a blow to the nation’s efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children.

Previous articleInjured Lees pressing for England recall after Pakistan tour axe
Next articleAli Wazir acquitted of terrorism charge
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

At UN, Pakistan urges regulation of AI weapons

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called on a "handful of states" to drop their opposition to negotiations on a legally-binding instrument aimed at prohibiting autonomous...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ali Wazir acquitted of terrorism charge

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has acquitted Ali Wazir, an MP and a co-founder of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), and 12...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 30 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 30 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of infected people climbed to...
Read more
NATIONAL

WhatsApp down: users report issues around the world

ISLAMABAD: Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped working for many people across the world on Tuesday, with users in Asia, the United Kingdom, South Africa...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders government to keep media unions informed in Sharif murder probe

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition to keep journalist unions informed and on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir freedom ‘primary aim’ of Pakistan at UN, envoy says

UNITED NATIONS: The "primary aim" of Pakistan’s mission at the United Nations is to secure the long-recognised right to self-determination of the people of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 30 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 30 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of infected people climbed to...

WhatsApp down: users report issues around the world

IHC orders government to keep media unions informed in Sharif murder probe

Kashmir freedom ‘primary aim’ of Pakistan at UN, envoy says

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.