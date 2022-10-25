Sports

Injured Lees pressing for England recall after Pakistan tour axe

By AFP
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: England batsman Alex Lees in batting action during day five of the Third LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at The Kia Oval on September 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

LONDON: Alex Lees revealed Monday he broke a finger during the final Test of the 2022 home season before losing his England place.

The opener was dropped for next month’s tour of Pakistan after averaging a meagre 23.84 with the bat in his 10 Test appearances.

Lees, who was also not given an England central contract, is now set to see his place at the top of the order alongside Zak Crawley taken either by Keaton Jennings or Ben Duckett.

But the 29-year-old Lees, who injured himself in the series finale against South Africa at The Oval in September, is still aiming for a Test recall.

“Gutted about not being selected for the upcoming tour,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Loved every minute of this summer & I’m going to work all out this winter to try and get back to where I want to be.

“Also the finger I broke in the last Test has healed super quick so can’t wait to start batting again.”

Previous articleCovid-19 daily report: 30 new cases
Next articleGunmen killed cop guarding polio workers in Balochistan
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

No complacency against Ireland, says England skipper Buttler

MELBOURNE: Captain Jos Buttler warned his strongly fancied England side on Tuesday they risk getting "hurt" if they underestimate Ireland at the T20 World...
Read more
Sports

Ex-greats feel on-field umpires should have consulted third umpire on Nawaz’s no ball issue

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricket greats feel that the on-field umpires should have consulted the third umpire before calling Mohammad Nawaz’s delivery as a no...
Read more
Sports

Taskin Ahmed takes four as Bangladesh win first-ever Super 12 match

Bangladesh won their first-ever game in a Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match on Monday, with Taskin Ahmed taking 4-25 as the Netherlands imploded...
Read more
Sports

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

Rain had the final say in a Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe after the Proteas looked on course for a...
Read more
Sports

Shakhtar urge Iran be replaced by Ukraine at World Cup

DUBAI: Iran should be thrown out of this year's football World Cup and replaced by Ukraine over the alleged use of Iranian drones by...
Read more
Sports

Former players in awe of Kohli’s World Cup masterclass

SYDNEY: Former captain Wasim Akram suggested Virat Kohli might be from another planet after the Indian batter's superb half-century guided them to a four-wicket...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 30 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 30 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of infected people climbed to...

WhatsApp down: users report issues around the world

IHC orders government to keep media unions informed in Sharif murder probe

Kashmir freedom ‘primary aim’ of Pakistan at UN, envoy says

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.