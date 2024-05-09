Xi Jinping says China-Hungary relations now at best in history

BUDAPEST: The China-Hungary relationship is now at its best in history, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in Budapest on Thursday.

The traditional friendship has taken deep roots in the hearts of the people, and cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful outcomes, Xi said while meeting with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok at the Sandor Palace in the Hungarian capital.

The Chinese president expressed his readiness to foster a good working relationship and friendship with Sulyok, increase exchanges and communication on matters of mutual interest, and jointly promote the high-level development of bilateral relations.

Noting that Hungary was one of the first countries to recognize New China in 1949, Xi said since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, China and Hungary have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, and pursued mutual benefit.

Earlier upon arrival at Budapest, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Hungary have set a fine example of building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation.

Xi made the remarks in a written speech upon his arrival in Budapest for a state visit to Hungary, the final stop of his Europe tour. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife welcomed Xi at the airport.

In the speech, Xi expressed his delight at paying a state visit to Hungary at the invitation of Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Orban.

“On behalf of the government and the people of China, I wish to extend heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Hungarian government and people,” said Xi.

Acknowledging the socioeconomic progress made in recent years in Hungary, Xi said China, as a good friend and comprehensive strategic partner, heartily rejoices over Hungary’s achievements.

The Chinese president recalled that Hungary was one of the first countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

“In 2004, we decided to forge a friendly and cooperative partnership. In 2017, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, upgrading and speeding up the mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthening the popular support for traditional China-Hungary friendship,” Xi said.

He added that in recent years, the two sides have seen frequent high-level exchanges, deepening mutual trust, fruitful outcomes in Belt and Road cooperation, vibrant people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and close coordination and collaboration in international and regional affairs.

The Chinese president said that this year’s 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Hungary brings an important opportunity for the growth of bilateral relations.

“I look forward to meeting with President Tamas Sulyok, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other Hungarian leaders,” Xi said as he called for jointly outlining a new blueprint for cooperation and development for taking the China-Hungary relationship to new heights.

“I believe that no matter how the international landscape evolves, China and Hungary will always view and approach the bilateral relationship from a broad perspective and a long-term view,” said Xi.

“Through vigorous and determined endeavors, we will work together toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and make our due contribution to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.”