Opinion

Jiwani water woes

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Jiwani is a small town located in eastern Gwadar. In fact, it is one of the four tehsils of Gwadar district which is approximately 70km away from the central part of the district. The tehsil lacks many basic facilities, but its water woes are unbearable. The first thing locals do in the morning is to search for water from water wells and other places.
They have protested for years, blocked the coastal highway, and even lost three precious lives for this cause, but the crisis has remained unresolved.
In 1987, when unarmed townspeople were holding a rally in the main bazaar to protest against the shortage of drinking water, the security forces had opened fire, killing three people, including a child.
Jiwani would surely be the only town in the world where people have lost their lives simply because they were demanding access to drinking water. Ironically, nothing has improved and the problem remains the same as it was back in 1987.
The town receives water from Ankara Dam via pipeline which is too old to serve the purpose. Therefore, the water takes a long time to reach its end point. On the other hand, the population is increasing rapidly and the need for water is high. Most of the people live below the poverty line, and cannot afford to buy water through commercial tankers.
Besides, in 2021, the provincial government had approved a fund worth over Rs937million to tackle this problem, build new dams and lay new pipelines, but no progress has been made so far.
The government must wake up from its rather deep slumber and take immediate measures to address Jiwani’s decades-long water woes before it claims even more lives.

WASEEM SALEEM

- Advertisement -

GWADAR

Previous articleRice exporters unhappy with govt over being neglected in fixed energy rate facility
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Illegal Barricades

It seems as if streets in Sachal Goth area have been declared some sort of a no-go area as a number of influential residents...
Read more
Letters

Unsafe Passage

The temporary link road connecting downtown Karachi to the Korangi industrial zone through the Malir River rainwater channel has become quite unsafe for commute...
Read more
Letters

Unsafe Passage

The temporary link road connecting downtown Karachi to the Korangi industrial zone through the Malir River rainwater channel has become quite unsafe for commute...
Read more
Letters

KU Point Buses

The condition of the University of Karachi’s point buses is becoming more and more unbearable. The number of buses is disproportionate with the ever-increasing...
Read more
Comment

The Cycle of Poverty in Pakistan

According to the United Nations, 10 percent of the world’s population lives on less than $1.90 a day. Globally five percent of people (368...
Read more
Comment

Is humanity getting better?

It is a common perception that we are living in the most unstable and disturbing circumstances amidst inequality, class differences, and political violence. In...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran ouster was inevitable for progress of parliament, democracy: Bilawal

Claims PDM saved country at cost of its political credibility Says together the alliance will tackle political and religious extremism LAHORE: Foreign Minister Bilawal...

Rabbani urges all parties to sign ‘Charter of Democracy-2’

Sri Lanka beat Ireland in one-sided chase with five overs to spare

Soldier martyred thwarting terrorists’ attack from Afghanistan: ISPR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.