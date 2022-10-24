Keti Bandar is a seaport with the potential to be a game-changer for the country as it could boost the national economy. About 150 years ago, it served as a port, and it makes practical sense to have Keti Bandar as the third-largest seaport in the country.

It was a centre of foreign trade and commerce in Sindh more than 50 years ago before dams were constructed upstream. The once beautiful, flourishing delta was made up of extensive agricultural lands rich with marine resources. For their blue economy, ships travelled this route from as far away as Europe. In the past, Keti Bandar was renowned for its sizable crop fields and its successful poultry business.

- Advertisement -

However, if it is developed and linked to M5 and M6 motorways, it would be a massive benefit for all concerned. A railway track should be constructed for the purpose of transporting cargo, and connecting to other areas of the province. Compared to the capacity of the two other ports, Keti Bandar Port has the ability to accommodate significantly larger ships. Compared to Gwadar, which is more than 600km away from Karachi, the port’s proximity to Karachi and accessibility to highway and rail networks would substantially curtail cargo delivery time to mainstream stations.

Additionally, Keti Bandar requires development with assistance from foreign investors and through projects, like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In fact, it should be made a part of the CPEC. The Russians might also be interested in Sindh, and, in that case, there is a chance they will bring counter-investments to the province to compete with American investments in Pakistan.

This project may attract further investment as a result. The only problem with Keti Bandar seems to be its location. Had the port been located in another province, it would have become a modern port long ago. The Sindh government should critically analyse the project and come up with a plan to develop it along modern lines.

FARHAN ALI SIYAL

PADIDAN