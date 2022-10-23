Pakistan adds 49 new Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 49 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

The overall tally of infected people climbed to 1,573,690 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,621 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Saturday, 8,944 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, whereas the positivity rate stood at 0.55 percent.

There are 39 patients who are in critical condition in the country.