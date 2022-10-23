Two die, 25 hurt in Murree school bus crash

MURREE: A school bus taking students on a trip from Kunjah, Gujrat met an accident in which two people including a teacher were killed and 20 students and five other teachers injured, police said on Sunday.

Reportedly, a school bus was taking students to Murree from Kunjah on a trip when it crashed near Darya Gali. As a result, two persons including a teacher died on the spot while as many as 20 students and five teachers sustained injuries in the mishap.

The dead and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital where the condition of three students was stated to be critical.

The ages of the injured students are between 8 and 12.

It is feared that the casualty toll might rise which has created a sense of horror and panic among the parents of the students.