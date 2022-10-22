Opinion

Need for Chlorine tablets

By Editor's Mail
23
0

It is good to see that many organisations and individuals are taking part in flood relief activities. There is a basic necessity, however, which seems to have gone unnoticed thus far. The flood victims are likely to be the victims of many waterborne diseases. They need clean drinking water. In their makeshift homes in camps, they do not have sufficient gas supply to manage boiled water.

Some people give them mineral water, but not all brands are safe. Also, the bottles release dangerous chemicals if exposed to sunlight for long periods, or if they are reused. What the people need is the supply of water purification tablets. Unfortunately, they are not easily available. Chlorine tablets must be made available. Also, other chemicals, like potassium permanganate, are also not freely available nowadays apparently for security reasons. Vaccination campaigns are fine, but the basic requirement of clean drinking water must be fulfilled first.

PROF (DR) YASMEEN KAZI

KARACHI

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

