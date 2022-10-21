NATIONAL

KP CM blames centre for ‘prevailing problems’ of province

By Syed Shahabuddin

SWAT: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday alleged that the “imported government” at the centre has nothing to do with the welfare of the masses, especially the KPK, saying multiple issues have surfaced ever-since “this cabal” of PDM parties came into power.

“This cabal has been involved in “immoral” politics at the cost of national interests; these people don’t have any concern for the country and the nation as they came into power through a foreign conspiracy with the aim to protect their wealth accumulated through plunder in the past.”

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was addressing locals and media persons at Gabin Jabba during his visit to Swat on Friday. The KPK CM said that the “imported government” had withheld due share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the budget, which reflected its stepmotherly treatment and political bias towards the PTI government in KPK. The chief minister, however, said that despite their indifferent attitude, his government would not compromise on peace and development process in the province.

He reiterated his commitment not to compromise on law & order in the province and made it clear that peace and writ of the government not only in Swat but all over the province would be ensured at all every cost. He stated that everyone should stay satisfied to this effect as his presence amongst people in the far-flung hilly district of Swat stood testimony to the fact that peace and tranquility prevailed in the area.

Mahmood Khan pointed out that peace has been hard earned at the cost of a long struggle and numerous sacrifices rendered by security personnel and people. “We would not allow anyone to sabotage peace or politicize it under any circumstances.”

The KPK CM regretted that he was criticized for no reason, but it should be clear to all that Mahmood Khan would never compromise on the peace and security of his people. He categorically stated that maintaining peace and harmony across the province was the top most priority of his government. Highlighting development initiatives taken by his government during the last four years, the chief minister said that the incumbent provincial government had completed several development schemes across the province, strengthened communication networks, established educational institutions and brought in huge investment by boosting tourism and industrial activities in the province.

He clarified that as long as Imran Khan’s government was at the centre, everything was going well, but since the “imported rulers” came into government, problems started to arise and the law and order situation deteriorated.

Mahmood Khan said that the PTI government in the center was toppled through “regime change” after the slogan “Absolutely Not”, by Imran Khan, adding that the regime changers only wanted the politicians with “absolutely yes” who were now available at the centre in the form of an “imported cabinet” and were not representing national interest.

The chief minister also announced holding of winter tourism in Swat Valley and invited tourists from all over Pakistan to come here and enjoy the scenic sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed in detail about the law and order situation in Malakand Division. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IGP, Commissioner Malakand Division and other relevant authorities were also present on the occasion.

 

 

Syed Shahabuddin
Reporter at Pakistan Today

