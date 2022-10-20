To end stalemate, PPP, MQM-P agree to hold talks over LG Bill, other demands

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and MQM-P have decided to hold talks over Local Bodies Bill and other demands of the latter.

According to details, the Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would hold negotiations over the Local Bodies Bill and other demands of MQM-P shortly.

Meanwhile, the Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led party postponed its Raabta Committee’s session scheduled for Thursday, apparently due to the talks initiated with the PPP leadership. An MQM-P delegation including Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Waseem Akhtar, Muhammad Husnain and others would hold talks with a PPP delegation which would include Local Bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

The development came after the MQM-P complained to the Prime Minister about the “long” delay in implementation of the agreement signed between the MQM-P and PPP before the no-confidence vote against PTI Chief Imran Khan in the National Assembly in April last.

It is to be recalled that an MQM-P delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and apprised him of the party’s reservations.

The party on Monday summoned an urgent meeting of the Raabta Committee following defeat in NA-239 Karachi’s Korangi by-polls.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on Thursday to ascertain reasons behind the Karachi by-polls defeat and prepare future strategy.

According to sources, Sindh LG Law, agreement with PPP, fresh census and delimitation issues are among the issues to be discussed the meeting between PPP and MQM-P leaders.