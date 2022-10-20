NATIONAL

To end stalemate, PPP, MQM-P agree to hold talks over LG Bill, other demands

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and MQM-P have decided to hold talks over Local Bodies Bill and other demands of the latter.

According to details, the Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would hold negotiations over the Local Bodies Bill and other demands of MQM-P shortly.

Meanwhile, the Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led party postponed its Raabta Committee’s session scheduled for Thursday, apparently due to the talks initiated with the PPP leadership. An MQM-P delegation including Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Waseem Akhtar, Muhammad Husnain and others would hold talks with a PPP delegation which would include Local Bodies Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

The development came after the MQM-P complained to the Prime Minister about the “long” delay in implementation of the agreement signed between the MQM-P and PPP before the no-confidence vote against PTI Chief Imran Khan in the National Assembly in April last.

It is to be recalled that an MQM-P delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and apprised him of the party’s reservations.

The party on Monday summoned an urgent meeting of the Raabta Committee following defeat in NA-239 Karachi’s Korangi by-polls.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on Thursday to ascertain reasons behind the Karachi by-polls defeat and prepare future strategy.

According to sources, Sindh LG Law, agreement with PPP, fresh census and delimitation issues are among the issues to be discussed the meeting between PPP and MQM-P leaders.

 

Previous articlePakistan welcomes China’s hold on India’a move to blacklist Lashkar-i-Taiba’s Hafiz Talah Saeed
Next articleStill there only speeches: SC rejects govt plea to bar PTI’s long march
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran urges students not to give up fight till last ball to become champions in life

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that under-trial accused has become prime minister and finance minister of Pakistan, saying...
Read more
NATIONAL

Decision in CoC violation reserved: ECP announces verdict in Toshakhana case today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reserved its verdicts in violation of election's code of conduct (CoC) case while will announce...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan values Emirate’s role in global, regional affairs: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM lauds cabinet members for removing impediments to SDF projects within 48 hrs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday appreciated his cabinet members for removing impediments to the development projects of the Saudi Development Fund (SDF) within...
Read more
NATIONAL

On President’s letter, PMO sets up committee to analyze cyber threats

ISLAMABAD: In response to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter to the prime minister, the PM Office has directed the Ministry of Information Technology and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Still there only speeches: SC rejects govt plea to bar PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the government's plea to issue an interim order against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to bar...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

On President’s letter, PMO sets up committee to analyze cyber threats

ISLAMABAD: In response to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter to the prime minister, the PM Office has directed the Ministry of Information Technology and...

Still there only speeches: SC rejects govt plea to bar PTI’s long march

To end stalemate, PPP, MQM-P agree to hold talks over LG Bill, other demands

Pakistan welcomes China’s hold on India’a move to blacklist Lashkar-i-Taiba’s Hafiz Talah Saeed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.