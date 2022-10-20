Pakistan welcomes China’s hold on India’a move to blacklist Lashkar-i-Taiba’s Hafiz Talah Saeed

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has appreciated the technical hold that China placed Wednesday on a proposal by India and the United States to blacklist Hafiz Talah Saeed, the son of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba chief, Hafiz Saeed.

“These Indian listings relate to moribund organizations and are designed to malign Pakistan, and distract attention from India’s sponsorship of TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban) and BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) terrorism against Pakistan as well as Chinese targets to sabotage CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and Pakistan-China economic cooperation,” Ambassador Munir Akram said, when asked for comments on the development.

“We’re glad China has rejected India’s malign moves,” the Pakistani envoy said.

A day ago, China put a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba ‘s Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

In his comments to APP, Ambassador Akram pointed out that India had rejected listings of Indian agents responsible for organizing terrorism against Pakistan.