Planning an international trip? Don’t miss out on GoZayaan’s exciting and affordable trip packages  

GoZayaan Pakistan has established itself as the country’s first and only complete online travel marketplace where customers can instantly book local and international flights and hotels and customize trips.

The company aims to be the one-stop solution for all the needs of domestic and international travelers. People can simply visit the website or download the app and easily book flights, make hotel reservations, and customize entire trips all over the world.

Traveling is something everyone should be able to enjoy and experience, and this is exactly why GoZayaan, with tech-driven innovations at the forefront, aims at making travel accessible and convenient via a smooth, secure, and hassle-free booking process and experience.

Go Explore the World

Since its inception, GoZayaan has been working on making travel convenient, hassle-free, and fun for travelers. It already had a strong presence in the domestic travel and adventure scene. From basecamp expeditions in Pakistan’s north to trips discovering the unexplored beaches and coastal regions of the South, there’s always been a trip or experience for every traveler’s budget and preference, no matter the destination.

Staying true to the promise of making travel accessible and being the frontrunner in the domestic trip scene, GoZayaan has now ventured into international trips to help Pakistanis explore the world.

Going through the visa process, booking flights and comparing fares, finding the best hotels within your budget, arranging transportation within cities, and figuring out the locations to explore are some of the pain points of international travel. How convenient would it be if all the hassle was taken care of?

With GoZayaan, all you have to do is pick a location, date, and package, and that’s all. The travel experts do everything from arranging visit visas with round-trip air tickets and booking the best hotels to curating itineraries with the perfect balance of adventures and exploration.

Due to popular demand, there is an upcoming ten-day European trip to three cities: Paris, Barcelona, and Amsterdam. The package includes everything from visa procurement, flights, and

Every day is filled with unforgettable and authentic European experiences. You can check out the details here.

Why GoZayaan?

Taking a trip abroad may lead to some of the most memorable experiences of your life, but it is generally perceived as a really expensive hobby. GoZayaan aims to dispel that notion and wants international travel to be accessible to everyone.

Making informed decisions is a challenge for those traveling abroad as the travel scene in Pakistan is dominated by offline vendors and travel agents. There is little or no transparency and not enough details or information on going about the entire process.

GoZayaan aims to digitize the travel and tourism industry in Pakistan by moving planning and booking completely online. While every aspect of your travel can be done online; there are dedicated travel, visa, and flight experts who assist you with all your queries and are just a phone call away.

These international trip packages provide ease, transparency, convenience, and excellent value for money as they offer pre-planned trips to handpicked locations within a set time frame and exquisitely curated activities and experiences, all bundled into a budget-friendly package. Here are the most popular upcoming trips to Dubai and Turkey.

Your dream vacation is now just a few clicks away. Choose your destination, select a package, go through a thoughtfully curated itinerary and book away. All you have to do next is pack your bags, catch that flight and go have the vacation of a lifetime!