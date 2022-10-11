NATIONAL

CPEC coal power plant to provide clean low-priced electricity to consumers: PM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that the Thar Coal Block-II power plant to be constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the Thar desert of Sindh will provide low-priced electricity to consumers in the country.

Addressing the commercial operations ceremony of the Thar Coal Block-II power plant project, Sharif said the consumers in Pakistan had to pay very high electricity bills due to the power plants running on imported fuel and gas, adding the power plant would be a big relief to people.

“In the future, all coal-based plants should follow the example of Thar coal, which is producing very cheap electricity and providing it at a very affordable rate to the end consumer,” he added.

He said the power plant will not only help the country save billions of dollars which it spends on importing fuel to generate electricity but also help the country get cleaner energy as the power plant is using state-of-the-art technology to minimise emissions.

Speaking at the event, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that the completed part of the Thar Block-II projects had brought positive changes to the life of local people in employment, education, and medical services.

Talking about CPEC, he said the second stage of CPEC will focus more on China’s industry relocation to Pakistan, technology transfer, green and digital development, and modern agriculture cooperation, increasing Pakistan’s export capacity and reducing its reliance on imports.

Previous articleAlvi for sensitising people to oral hygiene as defence against diseases
Next articlePlanning an international trip? Don’t miss out on GoZayaan’s exciting and affordable trip packages  
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

12 major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank

ISLAMABAD: 12 major generals have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Tuesday. In a statement, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Malala arrives on 10th anniversary of TTP shooting

KARACHI: Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday returned to Pakistan to meet flood victims, 10 years after a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) assassination attempt...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh takes back administrative control of three Karachi hospitals

KARACHI: Sindh government has taken back the administrative authority of three hospitals in Karachi from the federal government after a period of three years. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi for sensitising people to oral hygiene as defence against diseases

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said the best way to address health challenges in Pakistan, including dental ailments, was to promote the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Policeman, robber killed in Pakpattan encounter

LAHORE: Sarwar Akram, a sub-inspector in Punjab police, was killed while two other police wounded during an encounter in Pakpattan city. Dacoits were robbing people...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jamaat moves court against rising electricity taxes

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the collection of taxes on electricity bills in the capital. A JI leader challenged...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CPEC coal power plant to provide clean low-priced electricity to consumers:...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that the Thar Coal Block-II power plant to be constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)...

Alvi for sensitising people to oral hygiene as defence against diseases

Policeman, robber killed in Pakpattan encounter

Jamaat moves court against rising electricity taxes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.